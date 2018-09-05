Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Erwin L. Gaiser

January 1, 1927—August 24, 2018

LAC DU FLAMBEAU – Erwin L. Gaiser, a 91year old former resident of Racine and Woodruff, passed away at the Marshfield Medical Center on August 24, 2018.

He was born in Milwaukee on January 1, 1927, the son of Albert and Anne (nee: Jorgenson) Gaiser.

Among his survivors are his cousin Ray (and Sue) Eberhardt of Woodstock, Illinois; cousin Larry Eberhardt of Oklahoma City; cousin Bethel Roberts of Milwaukee; his Guardian Nellie Herrmann of Mercer; and many friends in Lac du Flambeau and Woodruff/Arbor Vitae areas.

Following his proud service in the US Navy during WWII that included operations in the Pacific Theater, he was dedicated and skillful in assisting in the operation of the family-owned resort at Whitefish Lake in northern Wisconsin and remained a loving and dedicated care-giver for his aging parents during their retirement years.

Graveside services and military honors will be held in West Lawn Memorial Park at 2 pm on Thursday, September 6, 2018. Online guestbook at www.draeger-langendorf.com

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home

4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403

262-552-9000

