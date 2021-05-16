Erwin F. Muellenbach

Aug. 2, 1938 - May 13, 2021

BURLINGTON — Erwin Fredrick "Bud" Muellenbach, age 82 passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Burlington Aurora Hospital.

He was born August 2, 1938 in Chilton, WI to the late Claude and Dorothy (nee: Schroeder) Muellenbach. He married Suzanne Sennott on September 17, 1960 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Burlington.

Bud attended St. Martin's Catholic Grade School and graduated from Valders High School in 1956. He worked as a milk hauler, tree trimmer for Wright Tree Service, janitor at St. Mary's Parish and School, and finally found his niche at Foster Forbes Glass Company as a machine maintenance tech and operator. He retired December 30, 2003.

Bud was very active in the Boy Scouts with his sons, the Knights of Columbus, the Burlington Ukulele Band, and the Burlington Senior Center. As an active member of St. Mary's Parish, he also worked Sunday Night Bingo and Friday night Fall Festival Fish Boil dinner with his wife Suzanne. He was a bartender at the Knights of Columbus for various activities and coached Girls' Volleyball at St. Mary's High School, now Catholic Central.