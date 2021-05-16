Erwin F. Muellenbach

Aug. 2, 1938 - May 13, 2021
BURLINGTON — Erwin Fredrick "Bud" Muellenbach, age 82 passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Burlington Aurora Hospital.
He was born August 2, 1938 in Chilton, WI to the late Claude and Dorothy (nee: Schroeder) Muellenbach. He married Suzanne Sennott on September 17, 1960 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Burlington.
Bud attended St. Martin's Catholic Grade School and graduated from Valders High School in 1956. He worked as a milk hauler, tree trimmer for Wright Tree Service, janitor at St. Mary's Parish and School, and finally found his niche at Foster Forbes Glass Company as a machine maintenance tech and operator. He retired December 30, 2003.
Bud was very active in the Boy Scouts with his sons, the Knights of Columbus, the Burlington Ukulele Band, and the Burlington Senior Center. As an active member of St. Mary's Parish, he also worked Sunday Night Bingo and Friday night Fall Festival Fish Boil dinner with his wife Suzanne. He was a bartender at the Knights of Columbus for various activities and coached Girls' Volleyball at St. Mary's High School, now Catholic Central.
Survivors include daughters: Jean Muellenbach and Julie (David) Schultz; sons: Jeffrey (Connie) and Jon (Ann) Muellenbach; grandchildren: Brianna Muellenbach, Joshua, Reid, and Ayden Muellenbach; step-grandchild, Brandi Tipton; and step-great grandchildren: Ryan Johnson and Loren Tipton. He is further survived by his brothers: Kevin (Kathy), James (Debra) and Alan (Flay) Muellenbach; sisters: Helen (Everett) Henning, Susan Hofschild, Diana Meinnert, and Rita (Daniel) Klauck; along with other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Claude and Dorothy (Schroeder) Muellenbach; his wife, Suzanne (Sennott); his sister, Carol (Eugene) Christel; his brothers: Richard (Heather) and Robert Muellenbach and his brothers-in-law; Donald Riesterer, Howard Hofschild, and Marvin Meinnert.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church with burial to follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home.
Memorials in honor of Bud may be made to St. Mary Parish, Catholic Central High School, the American Heart Association, or the American Diabetes Society.
