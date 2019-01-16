Ervin E. Koser
STURTEVANT - Ervin E. Koser, 90, passed away at Ascension-All Saints Medical Center, on Friday, January 11, 2019.
As a young man, Ervin was a produce farmer and helped run the Koser Chicken Hatchery. Later, he was employed by A.M.C. and in 1960 he developed Oakdale Estates which continues to be the family business. He has been a lifetime member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church. Ervin enjoyed collecting and working on antique cars and was a member of Classic Car Club of Wisconsin. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing and made many trips up to Canada with family and friends.
Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Theresa; their children, Donald (Susan) Koser, of Estero, FL, Gary (Kristine) Koser, and Susan (Jamie) Schacht, all of Somers; eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, two brothers, Reynold Koser, of Cocoa, FL, and Robert (Arlene) Koser, of Big Bend, WI. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother and two sisters-in-law, Albert and Bernice Koser, and Elsie Koser. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
A service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, January 17th, at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. John Roekle officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Thursday, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Private internment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park.
Donations can be made to First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Racine, WI or the Parkinson's Foundation.
