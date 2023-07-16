Jan. 25, 1929—July 12, 2023

Ernst A. Groth (Ernie), age 94, went home to his Lord and Savior on July 12, 2023. Born to August and Julianna (Kogelmann) on January 25, 1929, in Milwaukee, WI.

Served in the US Navy at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, during the Korean War where he met the love of his life, Patricia (Bernard), whom he married on June 20, 1953.

Employers included Standard Oil, DX, Modine and J.I. Case. For many years Ernie was actively involved at Trinity Lutheran Church, Racine Lutheran High School, Kiwanis and the VFW. During his lifetime he also resided in Honolulu (HI), Venice (FL) and Wautoma (WI). In his final years, Ernie resided at the Veterans Home in Union Grove.

Ernie is survived by his loving wife, Patricia and his children: Linda, Diane (Bill) Leon, Robert (Peggy), and Gloria (David) Compton. Further survived by 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, soon to be 15. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Henry.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Grace Lutheran Church, 3381 E. Puetz Road, Oak Creek at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment at Valhalla Cemetery in Milwaukee at 2:30 p.m.

Memorials may be directed to Grace Lutheran Church-Oak Creek; Trinity Lutheran Church-Racine, or Racine Lutheran High School.