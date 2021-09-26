Ernestine Allen

RACINE — Earnestine Allen, 89, was called Home by her Loving Savior on Sunday, September 12, 2021.
Her Homegoing Service will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Roger Carson and Pastor Virginia Lackey officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on that Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd.
262-552-9000
