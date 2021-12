RACINE—Ernest “Scooner” Garrett, 58, completed his earthly journey on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. His Homegoing Service will be held in the funeral home on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Visitation will be that Monday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.