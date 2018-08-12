October 22, 1929—August 7, 2018
RACINE—Ernest Conrad Styberg Jr., age 88, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 7, 2018, in the comfort of his home with his wife by his side.
He was born in Racine, October 22, 1929, son of the late Ernest and Elora (Nee: Svendsen) Styberg.
Ernie graduated from Washington Park High School and Northwestern University. On June 30, 1951 at First United Methodist Church he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Bernice M. Dembroski who survives him. Together they shared a wonderful journey that lasted 67 years. Ernie served as president of E.C. Styberg Engineering Co. Inc.,—a company his father founded in 1927. As a philanthropist he was very community minded and gave of his time and talent serving in many capacities for the betterment of Racine and other charitable endeavors. He will be dearly missed.
Ernie is furthered survived by other relatives, his company family, and many dear friends.
Private family services will be held with internment at Mound Cemetery. A public memorial service is being planned for September and will be announced.
