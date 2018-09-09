Subscribe for 17¢ / day

October 22, 1929—August 7, 2018

RACINE—Ernest Conrad Styberg Jr., age 88, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 7, 2018, in the comfort of his home with his wife by his side. He was born in Racine, October 22, 1929, son of the late Ernest and Elora (Nee: Svendsen) Styberg.

Ernie graduated from Washington Park High School and Northwestern University. On June 30, 1951 at First United Methodist Church he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Bernice M. Dembroski who survives him. Together they shared a wonderful journey that lasted 67 years. Ernie served as president of E.C. Styberg Engineering Company—a company his father founded in 1927. As a philanthropist he was very community minded and gave of his time and talent serving in many capacities for the betterment of Racine and other charitable endeavors. He will be dearly missed.

Ernie is furthered survived by other relatives, his company family, and many dear friends.

A memorial service for family and friends will be held Tuesday, September 11, 2018, beginning promptly at 4:00 P.M. at Grace Church, 3626 Hwy 31, Racine. A reception will follow. Memorials to Friends of Camp Anokijig, Inc. W5639 Anokijig Lane, Plymouth, WI 53073, St. Monica’s Senior Living, 3920 N. Green Bay Rd, Racine, WI 53404, Lake Geneva Fresh Air Association, 361 N. Lake Shore Drive, P.O. Box 10, Williams Bay, WI 53191 or to Geneva Lake Water Safety Committee, Inc., PO Box 548, Williams Bay WI 53191-9902 have been suggested.

Celebrate
Ernest C. Styberg Jr.
