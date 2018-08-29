Ernest A. Majhenich
June 15, 1944 - August 26, 2018
ROME- Ernest A. Majhenich, 74, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 26, 2018.
Ernie was born on June 15, 1944 to Ernest and Herta (nee: Zorec) in Sveta Trojica, Yugoslavia. He became a US Citizen on June 23, 1955. He proudly served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War aboard the USS Independence from October 7, 1962 until October 7, 1968. Ernie was married to Nancy Frontczak on November 19, 1966 and Shared 3 children before her passing in 2001. He retired from J.M. Brennan in 2002 and moved to Fairfield Bay, AR. Ernie married Sharon (nee; Halbur) on February 7, 2004. They stayed in Arkansas until 2016 before returning to Wisconsin to be closer to family. He returned to the workforce in 2017 at Sand Valley Golf Course to be around one of his favorite activities.
Ernie loved his country and was so proud to have served it. He was a charter member and Post Commander of the VFW Post 9948 in Sturtevant. Ernie was also a member and served as Post Commander of the VFW 4513 in Fairfield Bay, AR and the American Legion Post 534 in Rome, WI. He shared his stories of escaping the Concentration Camps as a child. Ernie enjoyed bowling, golfing, boating and fishing especially with his numerous friends in Arkansas. Everyone who knew him knew of his love for fried chicken and Jack Daniels and was lovingly named “Chicken Jack”
Ernie will be remembered and dearly missed by his wife, Sharon; children, Shelly (Ed) Felle of Racine, Cheryl (Adam) Bournoville of Rome, Steve (Holly) Majhenich of Racine and Sandi (Karl Zimmerman) Filicetti of Arbor Vitae; brother, William (Jan) Majhenich of Milwaukee and grandchildren, Jake, Ty, Alex and Stephanie. He we will be further remembered by other relatives and numerous friends. Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers Martin and Cyril Majhenich and grandson Douglas Majhenich.
A memorial service for Ernie will be held at the funeral home on Friday, August 31, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. Inurnment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park with Full Military Honors. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services. Purath-Strand
Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.