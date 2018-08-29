Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Ernest A. Majhenich

Ernest A. Majhenich

June 15, 1944 - August 26, 2018

ROME- Ernest A. Majhenich, 74, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 26, 2018.

Ernie was born on June 15, 1944 to Ernest and Herta (nee: Zorec) in Sveta Trojica, Yugoslavia. He became a US Citizen on June 23, 1955. He proudly served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War aboard the USS Independence from October 7, 1962 until October 7, 1968. Ernie was married to Nancy Frontczak on November 19, 1966 and Shared 3 children before her passing in 2001. He retired from J.M. Brennan in 2002 and moved to Fairfield Bay, AR. Ernie married Sharon (nee; Halbur) on February 7, 2004. They stayed in Arkansas until 2016 before returning to Wisconsin to be closer to family. He returned to the workforce in 2017 at Sand Valley Golf Course to be around one of his favorite activities.

Ernie loved his country and was so proud to have served it. He was a charter member and Post Commander of the VFW Post 9948 in Sturtevant. Ernie was also a member and served as Post Commander of the VFW 4513 in Fairfield Bay, AR and the American Legion Post 534 in Rome, WI. He shared his stories of escaping the Concentration Camps as a child. Ernie enjoyed bowling, golfing, boating and fishing especially with his numerous friends in Arkansas. Everyone who knew him knew of his love for fried chicken and Jack Daniels and was lovingly named “Chicken Jack”

Ernie will be remembered and dearly missed by his wife, Sharon; children, Shelly (Ed) Felle of Racine, Cheryl (Adam) Bournoville of Rome, Steve (Holly) Majhenich of Racine and Sandi (Karl Zimmerman) Filicetti of Arbor Vitae; brother, William (Jan) Majhenich of Milwaukee and grandchildren, Jake, Ty, Alex and Stephanie. He we will be further remembered by other relatives and numerous friends. Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers Martin and Cyril Majhenich and grandson Douglas Majhenich.

A memorial service for Ernie will be held at the funeral home on Friday, August 31, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. Inurnment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park with Full Military Honors. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services. Purath-Strand

Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Ernest A. Majhenich
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments