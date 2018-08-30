June 15, 1944—August 26, 2018
ROME- Ernest A. Majhenich, 74, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 26, 2018.
A memorial service for Ernie will be held at the funeral home on Friday, August 31, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. Inurnment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park with Full Military Honors. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services.
Purath-Strand
Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
