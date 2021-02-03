Erna Stutzke (nee: Summerfeld)

November 6, 1931—January 30, 2021

RACINE—Erna Stutzke, age 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday January 30, 2021. Erna was born in Germany on November 6, 1931, daughter of the late Karl and Lydia (nee: Freitag) Sommerfeld.

Erna immigrated to the United States with her parents in 1951. On July 26, 1952, Erna married the love of her life Paul C. Stutzke at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, where they were lifelong members. They shared sixty-five beautiful years together before Paul preceded her in death on October 17, 2017. In her spare time, Erna enjoyed the outdoors, tending to her rose garden, feeding the birds, and taking walks with Paul. She also enjoyed sewing, knitting, and reading. Erna watched “General Hospital” for fifty-eight years and was a fan of “Jeopardy”, “Wheel of Fortune” and “Judge Judy”. She will be best remembered for her great love and devotion to her family.

Erna will be dearly missed by her children, Carol Stutzke (Larry Lamb), Barbara Stutzke, Jeffrey (Vicki) Stutzke; grandchildren, Jason (Brellyn) Ellenberger, Wyatt (Meekala) Stutzke, Sam Stutzke; great grandchildren, Jason W. Ellenberger, Walker, Wayne and Weston Stutzke; sister, Ella Neumann; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Erna was also preceded in death by her great grandson, Caleb Ellenberger.