Jan. 4, 1928 – Nov. 29, 2022

MOUNT PLEASANT—Erna L Johnson, 94, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Ridgewood Care Center.

Memorial services will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, 4600 County Line Rd, Mt Pleasant, WI 53403 on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Visitation begins on Thursday at 4:00 pm and Memorial service begins at 5:00 pm.

To view Erna’s full obituary with service information and to share online condolences, please visit www.draeger-langendorf.com.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

