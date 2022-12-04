Jan. 4, 1928 – Nov. 29, 2022
MOUNT PLEASANT—Erna L Johnson, 94, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Ridgewood Care Center.
Memorial services will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, 4600 County Line Rd, Mt Pleasant, WI 53403 on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Visitation begins on Thursday at 4:00 pm and Memorial service begins at 5:00 pm.
To view Erna’s full obituary with service information and to share online condolences, please visit www.draeger-langendorf.com.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000