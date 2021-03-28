 Skip to main content
Erma Jean Odems
Erma Jean Odems

Erma Jean Odems

August 15, 1954 – March 23, 2021

RACINE – Erma Jean Odems, 66, received the promise of eternal life on March 23, 2021.

A celebration of Erma’s life and homegoing will be held on Thursday, April 1, 2021, 11:00am, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 9:00am until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery. The service will be available via live stream. Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary and the link to the stream when available.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

