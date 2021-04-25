February 11, 1923 – April 20, 2021

RACINE – Erma F. Langner, 98, passed away at her residence on April 20, 2021. She was born in Wilpen, PA, on February 11, 1923, daughter of the late James and Irmina (nee Marozzi) Firmani.

Erma was united in marriage to the love of her life, Gustave A. Langner, on February 27, 1943, in Kenosha. Gus preceded her in death on November 20, 2014.

Erma was an amazing homemaker for her family. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Erma was a member of the Meadowbrook Congregation of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Erma leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Cathlene (Tim) Havens of Quemado, NM, Joan Denney of Fishers, IN; son, Paul (Joann) Langner of Racine; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; other relatives and dear friends too numerous to mention.

In addition to her parents and husband, Erma is preceded in death by four brothers; three sisters; and son-in-law, Jim Denney.

Private services will be held for Erma’s family.

The family would like to extend a heart-felt “Thank You” to the caregivers at Hospice Alliance and Parkview Gardens.