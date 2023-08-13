RACINE—Erin Marie Angel, 53, passed away on August 4, 2023 after a short illness with cancer. Erin was the daughter of Linda and Vince Angel, and sister of Christopher Angel.

Erin graduated from Horlick High School, where she enjoyed and excelled in athletics: softball, basketball, and golf. She attended Winona State University and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside with a degree in Political Science. After graduation, she was employed by the State of Wisconsin and spent her career in Corrections-Parole and Probation. She leaves behind many friends at work.

Erin loved Boston Terriers and was an avid reader, mainly crime novels.

Erin was especially close to her cousins and enjoyed their comfort and camaraderie. In addition to her parents and brother, Erin leaves behind uncles and dear aunts. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A gathering remembering Erin will be held at a later date. Memorials to the Racine Public Library have been suggested.

