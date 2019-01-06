Try 1 month for 99¢
Erik Timothy Loken

September 10, 1956 — January 1, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT – Erik T. Loken, 62, passed away at his residence with his family by side on January 1, 2019.

A lifelong resident of Racine, he was born on September 10, 1956, the son of the late Thomas Oswald and Shirley Mae (nee: Lindmeyer) Loken. He graduated from Walden III in 1974.

On July 23, 1977 he married the love of his life, Nancy JoAnn Prevost.

Erik worked for Jacobsen Textron for 25 years and had been with CNH the past 10 years.

He was a member of Lutheran Church of the Resurrection and enjoyed home projects and camping. However, he was happiest when in the company of his family.

In addition to his wife, Nancy, Erik is survived by his children, Timothy (Jessica) Loken of Chandler, AZ, Kelsey Loken, Jacalyn Loken and Jordan Loken all of Mount Pleasant; his grandchildren, Ethan and Connor Loken and Caleb; his siblings, Jeffery (Dawn) Loken of Mount Pleasant, Steven (Vicky) Loken of Racine and Karen (Bill) Moore of Wilmington, NC; his brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Rick (Mary) Prevost of Tempe, AZ, Lynn (Benny) King of Camp Verde, AZ and Christopher Prevost of Racine; his step-mother-in-law, Betty Boehme; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Erik was also preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Leo and Kathleen Prevost; his brother-in-law, Michael Prevost and his aunt, Louise Lindmeyer.

Family and friends are invited to meet at the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection (322 Ohio Street) on Friday, January 11, 2019 for a visitation from 3-5 p.m. A service remembering and celebrating Erik’s life will follow at 5:00 p.m. with Rev. Karen Pahl officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to either the family to be used for Erik’s children’s college fund or Cholangio Carcinoma Foundation.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403 262 552-9000

www.Draeger-Langendorf.com

