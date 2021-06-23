Erik Stirle

June 13, 1973 – June 18, 2021

RACINE – Erik John Peter Stirle, age 48, passed away unexpectedly and found peace on Friday, June 18, 2021.

A lifetime resident, Erik was born in Racine on June 13, 1973 to the late Gerald “Gerry” Stirle and Suzanne (nee: Willetts, Stirle) Jenkins. He received his PhD (Park high Degree) in 1991, where he established many lifelong friendships and was quite the competitive golfer on Washington Park’s Golf Team. On August 11, 2001, Erik married his high school sweetheart and soulmate, Carla Ricchio.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Erik was employed as a sales consultant with Marlo, Inc., a water softening equipment supplier in Racine, for the past 22 years. Among his many interests, Erik enjoyed fishing, ice-fishing, bowling, playing cards and Roulette, was an extreme golf enthusiast, fan of all Wisconsin sports teams, master of fantasy football, camping and vacationing with family, and coaching and watching his daughters play sports. Above all, Erik was a proud and devoted father. Miranda and Mallory were his everything!