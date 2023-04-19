Arnie was born in Racine to the late Erick and Esther (nee: Johanson) Froode after they immigrated to the United States from Sweden. Arnie graduated from Washington Park High School and enrolled in additional classes at Racine Vocational School and MATC in Milwaukee. He served his country during World War II in the Army Signal Corps in Italy. On June 28, 1947, Arnie married his high school sweetheart, Carol Marie Yerdon at Messiah Lutheran Church. Carol preceded him in death on July 8, 2006. Arnie was employed as an apprentice pressman for 10 years at Western Printing Co. and another 10 years as a lithographer for Mode Air Card Co. in East Troy, WI. He was instrumental in beginning the printing department of Royal Publishing Inc. of Racine and retired after 25 years as President and General Manager. Arnie enjoyed woodworking, gardening and traveling with his wife. Arnie and Carol were Charter Members of Circle Eight Square Dance Club of Racine. Arnie was the last surviving lifetime member of Messiah Lutheran Church, where he served as Sunday School Teacher and Superintendent, Treasurer and in many other capacities. He was a member of Lutheran Men of America Bowling League, senior men’s golf at Johnson Park and long-time driver for Meals on Wheels.