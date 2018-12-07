Eric S. White

December 17, 1991—December 2, 2018
RACINE—Eric went to his home in heaven on December 2, 2018. He leaves behind to cherish his memory: Mother; Misti Clinton (Maurice), Father; Blease White Jr., grandparents; Steve and Carol Novak, Blease Sr. and Bettie White, Sister; Alanna Hartman and uncles, aunts, cousins and friends, too numerous to mention.
He was a talented artist, tatooist, liked working out at the gym, loved his grandpa Novak’s dill pickles, festivals and of course his sports. He was a huge Wisconsin fan. His favorite teams were The Milwaukee Bucks and Brewers, GreenBay Packers, and Wisconsin Badgers.
He was always meeting people wherever he went and was the most kind hearted person with a loving soul and a beautiful smile.
Visitation will be held Saturday December 8, 2018 from 1-5pm at Brett Funeral Home, 2001 W. Wisconsin ave, Milwaukee, WI. Memorials to the family.
Don’t Cry For Me—I’m Free!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.