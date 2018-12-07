Try 1 month for 99¢
Eric S. White

December 17, 1991—December 2, 2018

RACINE—Eric went to his home in heaven on December 2, 2018. He leaves behind to cherish his memory: Mother; Misti Clinton (Maurice), Father; Blease White Jr., grandparents; Steve and Carol Novak, Blease Sr. and Bettie White, Sister; Alanna Hartman and uncles, aunts, cousins and friends, too numerous to mention.

He was a talented artist, tatooist, liked working out at the gym, loved his grandpa Novak’s dill pickles, festivals and of course his sports. He was a huge Wisconsin fan. His favorite teams were The Milwaukee Bucks and Brewers, GreenBay Packers, and Wisconsin Badgers.

He was always meeting people wherever he went and was the most kind hearted person with a loving soul and a beautiful smile.

Visitation will be held Saturday December 8, 2018 from 1-5pm at Brett Funeral Home, 2001 W. Wisconsin ave, Milwaukee, WI. Memorials to the family.

Don’t Cry For Me—I’m Free!

