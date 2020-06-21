Eric M. Gatzke

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

November 11, 1977 – June 15, 2020

RACINE – Eric Michael Gatzke, age 42; passed away unexpectedly, as the result of a sudden heart attack, on Monday, June 15, 2020.

Eric was born in Racine on November 11, 1977 to Michael & Diane (nee: Iverson) Gatzke. He was a 1996 graduate of Washington Park High School. On December 2, 2000 in Saint Lucy Catholic Church, he was united in marriage with his soulmate and loving wife, Tina Louise Domanico. With a profound work ethic, always willing to work extra hours when needed, Eric was a dedicated employee and would do whatever he could to help his co-workers out: training, troubleshooting or helping with a project. He was employed at SC Johnson Wax for almost 20yrs.

Among his interests, Eric was an extreme outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping & trail riding on his utility terrain vehicle, master of smoking Ribs and brisket in his Pit Barrel, tending to his impeccable yard – often cutting his grass a few times per week, and was a tremendous sports fan – with watching his children’s games being his favorite. Although Eric was a man of few words (most of the time)…he was an excellent listener…and when he did speak up – it was the truth. Above all, Eric was a loving husband, fantastic father and devoted son, who loved spending time with his entire family.