August 31, 1987—December 5, 2021

RACINE—Eric J. Wodicka, 34, of Milwaukee, WI, died on Sunday, December 5, 2021, after a courageous fight with Leukemia. He was born August 31, 1987 in Elkhorn, the son of Harold and Sally (Harris) Wodicka. Eric graduated from Elkhorn Area High School with the Class of 2006. He married his soulmate, Erin, on May 15, 2021, in Saukville, WI. He was a talented sous chef at Maxies in Milwaukee, among other notable area restaurants.

Eric respected the wonders of nature. He loved animals and foraging for mushrooms. He was a proud Wisconsin sports enthusiast and dairy aficionado. He cherished his time spent with family and was a dependable friend. Eric valued his hard-won commitment to sobriety and had a heart full of empathy and understanding for all humans. His penchant for sarcasm was lost on none.

Eric is survived by his wife, Erin; parents Harold and Sally Wodicka of Elkhorn, WI; grandmother Jean Harris of Racine, WI; three siblings: Lauren (Matt) Tauscher of Milwaukee, WI, Braden (Amy) Wodicka of Naylor, GA, and Allison (John) Garrett of Middleton, WI; seven nieces and nephews: Theo, Edison and Zada Tauscher, Henry and Jackson Wodicka, Eloise Garrett and Murphy Bryant. His in-laws Chris and Renee Bryant of Burr Ridge, IL,; two brothers-in-law: Adrian (Erin) Bryant of Willow Brook, IL and Keenan Bryant of Burr Ridge, IL. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert Harris, Harold and Catherine Wodicka.

Memorial Service will be 12:00 PM on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Sugar Creek Lutheran Church, N5690 Cobblestone Rd Elkhorn, WI, with Pastor Dick Inglett officiating. Visitation will be 11:00 AM until service time, with a luncheon to follow. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Wodicka Family. Memorials can be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and the Hunger Task Force of Milwaukee.