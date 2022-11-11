Jan. 5, 1980—Nov. 7, 2022

ALVIN—Eric J. Marohl, age 42, of Alvin, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 7, 2022. He was born on January 5, 1980, in Racine, WI, the son of Dan and Vicky (Thurmann) Marohl.

Eric owned and operated the Brule River Tap. He enjoyed being around people and being the life of the party. Eric also enjoyed making those around him laugh. He was a free spirit and loved dancing and playing the drums.

Eric is survived by his life partner, Sara Koll of Alvin, WI; his parents; daughters: Alaynna Marohl of Racine, WI and Bella Marohl of Alvin; WI son, Gregory Marohl and stepson, Simon Garcia, both of Alvin, WI; brother, Peter (Natasha) Marohl of Racine, WI; extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River. A funeral service will follow at noon with Pastor Della Rosenow to officiate.

Condolences may be expressed to the family of Eric J. Marohl online at www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com

Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River.