 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eric J. Marohl

  • 0
Eric J. Marohl

Jan. 5, 1980—Nov. 7, 2022

ALVIN—Eric J. Marohl, age 42, of Alvin, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 7, 2022. He was born on January 5, 1980, in Racine, WI, the son of Dan and Vicky (Thurmann) Marohl.

Eric owned and operated the Brule River Tap. He enjoyed being around people and being the life of the party. Eric also enjoyed making those around him laugh. He was a free spirit and loved dancing and playing the drums.

Eric is survived by his life partner, Sara Koll of Alvin, WI; his parents; daughters: Alaynna Marohl of Racine, WI and Bella Marohl of Alvin; WI son, Gregory Marohl and stepson, Simon Garcia, both of Alvin, WI; brother, Peter (Natasha) Marohl of Racine, WI; extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River. A funeral service will follow at noon with Pastor Della Rosenow to officiate.

Condolences may be expressed to the family of Eric J. Marohl online at www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com

Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to tell if your itchy skin is just dry or something more

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News