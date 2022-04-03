Feb. 9, 1970 – March 25, 2022

RACINE - Eric David Peterson, age 52, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, at his residence. Eric was born in Racine on February 9, 1970, son of the late Leonard and Joan (nee Andersen) Peterson and had been a lifelong resident.

Eric was a proud graduate of Wm. Horlick High School "Class of 1988" and attended classes at Gateway Technical College. He was most recently employed as a Line Lead at Poclain Hydraulics, although his heart always remained with his first job working with his brother at John H. Batten Field.

During his free time, he enjoyed bowling, watching the Packers, playing video games and being a smart ass. Eric's greatest joy came from spending time with his family.

Eric will be dearly missed by his son, Kyle Peterson; his sister Heather (Michael) Schroeder; his niece, Shanah Peterson-Boye; his great-nieces: Zola Peterson, Natharia and Charlize Boye; his furbabies: Zippy and Brutus; many cousins and friends. In addition to his parents, Eric was also preceded in death by his brothers, John and Lenny, and his sister, Terri.

A Celebration of Eric's Life will be held at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Visitation will be 10:00-11:00 AM with a service to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family have been suggested.

