June 10, 1967—October 26, 2022

RACINE—Eric A. Bobinski, 55, passed away at Ascension Healthcare Spring Street on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

Eric was born in Milwaukee on June 10, 1967, to John and Marilyn (nee: Barbian) Bobinski. He was employed as an auto detailer. Eric enjoyed sports playing baseball, basketball, and football while in school. After high school he played in various softball leagues. He enjoyed crafts and painting.

He is survived by his parents, John and Marilyn; brother, Scott; nieces and nephews: Abigail, Alec, Cooper and Cameron; great-nephew, Alec “AJ” and aunts: Sharon Broehm, Kathy (Larry) Lemmert and Sandra (Jerry) Abel. Eric is further survived by cousins, other relatives, and friends.

A memorial visitation for Eric will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, November 3, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Private inurnment will take place. In lieu of flowers memorials to a youth sports organization of your choice have been suggested.

