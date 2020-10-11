Erasmo “Junior” Guzman

Junior was a man who loved life—traveling, learning about new foods, and meeting new people. When he moved back home from Arizona, he spent most of his time outdoors longboarding, metal detecting, and fishing. A natural performer who enjoyed performing in front of people, whether it was karaoke or playing with his band. He was also a talented chef and artisan whose food brought joy to this world through his craftsmanship and artistry. And a true lover of poetry who saw beauty in the world through his unique lens. Junior loved spending time with his friends and family but was the happiest spending time with his daughter (his monkey) Madilyne. He was loved by all and will be dearly missed.