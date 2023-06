RACINE—Enrico Serra Sr., 58, passed away on June 12, 2023 at Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee. The family will receive guests on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Strouf Funeral home in Racine from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. at Jesus Alive Ministries in Racine. Please see funeral home website for full obit. www.strouf.com.