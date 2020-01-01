October 9, 2015—December 27, 2019

RACINE—Emmanuel “Manny” Jacob Davis, age 4, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019. He was born in Milwaukee, October 9, 2015, son of Cordell Davis and Alexis Kirschner.

Emmanuel loved Cat Boy of PJ Masks. He also loved avocado and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches with a large glass of milk.

He will be greatly missed by his parents, Cordell Davis, Alexis Kirschner; brothers, Gabriel Davis and Demarre Cook Jr. “Junie”; his grandparents, Michael J. Kirschner, Alyssia A. Brown, LaTonya Davis, and Shuron Davis; special Aunt Caittlyn “Poo-Cat” Kirschner; other relatives and many dear friends.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm at the funeral home.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

To plant a tree in memory of Emmanuel Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.