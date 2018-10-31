Try 1 month for 99¢

May 19, 1921—October 21, 2018

RACINE—Emma M. Braun, age 97, passed away Sunday, October 21, 2018 at St. Monica’s Senior Living.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 1, 2018, 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Richard J. Molter officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Thursday at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until time of service at 5:30 p.m. Private entombment will be held at Calvary Garden Crypts.

Memorials to St. Monica’s Senior Living or Meals on Wheels have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Emma M. Braun (Nee: Derose)
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments