May 19, 1921—October 21, 2018
RACINE—Emma M. Braun, age 97, passed away Sunday, October 21, 2018 at St. Monica’s Senior Living.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 1, 2018, 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Richard J. Molter officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Thursday at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until time of service at 5:30 p.m. Private entombment will be held at Calvary Garden Crypts.
Memorials to St. Monica’s Senior Living or Meals on Wheels have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
