May 19, 1921—October 21, 2018

RACINE—Emma M. Braun, age 97, passed away Sunday, October 21, 2018 at St. Monica’s Senior Living.

She was born in Racine, May 19, 1921, daughter of the late Fortunato and Maria DeRose.

Emma married Richard Braun on July 15, 1950 who preceded her in death, November 14, 2010. She worked for thirty-six years at Rainfair, retiring in 1957. Emma was very active with the Democratic Party. She and Richard enjoyed volunteering for Toys for Tots. Emma was a member of Sweet Adeline’s Barbershop for many years where she and her sisters, Rose, Charlotte and Margaret competed as a quartet at many conventions throughout the United States. Emma enjoyed bingo and entertaining in her home with family and friends. She spent the final years at St. Monica Senior Living where her care was always so special.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her six sisters, Emilia (John) Gallo, Lena (Jim) Carravetta, Charlotte Fojtik, Rose Biro, Julia Richter, Margaret (Mike) Aiello; and one brother, Anthony (Mary) DeRose.

Survivors include her nieces and nephews, Eloise Karkow, Patricia Holt, Diane (Don) Williams, David (Romona) Gallo, Gerald (Pat) Gallo, Jim Carravetta, Richard Carravetta, Ronald Fojtik, Chris DeRose, and Steve DeRose.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 1, 2018, 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Richard J. Molter officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Thursday at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until time of service at 5:30 p.m. Private entombment will be held at Calvary Garden Crypts. Memorials to St. Monica’s Senior Living or Meals on Wheels have been suggested.

Emma’s family wishes to extend a special thank you to her neighbor, Mark Miller for his many acts of kindness. Also, to all the staff at St. Monica’s for the special care provided.

