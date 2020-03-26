Emma Jean Turner
November 11, 1931 — March 18, 2020

RACINE — Emma Jean Turner, 88, received the promise of eternal life on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020, 11:00 a.m. The service will only be available via live stream. Viewing will be available via the live stream starting at 10:00 a.m. Streaming information can be obtained from her obituary page starting Friday afternoon on the funeral home website, www.draeger-langendorf.com.

