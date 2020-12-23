Emma Jean Forsman (Nee: Payne)

September 11, 1943 – December 19, 2020

RACINE – Emma Jean Forsman, age 77, passed away on Saturday December 19, 2020 at Oak Ridge Care Center in Union Grove.

Emma was born in Crystal Falls, MI on September 11, 1943, daughter of the late Clyde and Myrtle (nee: Johnson) Payne.

On April 28, 1962, she was united in marriage to Jack E. Forsman at Guardian Angel Catholic Church in Crystal Falls, MI. They shared forty-five beautiful years together before Jack preceded her in death on February 7, 2007. Emma was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church. In her spare time, Emma enjoyed crossword puzzles, classic car shows and testing her luck at the casinos. Above all, Emma devoted her time to her family.

Emma will be dearly missed by her children, Robert Forsman, Christine (Peg Ducommun)) Forsman, all of Racine; granddaughter, Kaylene (Christopher) Martine; great granddaughters, Alyvia and Aubrey Martine; sister, Joyce Zavada; sister-in-law, Jo Payne; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Emma was also preceded in death by seven siblings.