Emily M. Papara

April 2, 1924 – Dec. 10, 2022

RACINE—Emily Marie Papara, passed away at her home Saturday, December 10, 2022. She was 98 years young. Although she was born in Toledo, OH, on April 2, 1924, she was a lifelong Wisconsinite.

She was happily married to Carm Papara for nearly 60 years, a local journalist who preceded her in death July 2005.

Emily is survived by her three children: Pamela Papara of Newport News, VA, Peter (Alvia) Papara of Milwaukee, Peggy Lockwood of Zuni, VA; grandson, Carmine Jay (Melissa) Papara; and three great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Jerome and Helen (Nee: Lassig) Frisch and her brother, Milton (Sylvia) Frisch.

Emily was active in the Racine Community tirelessly volunteering her time for everything from planting daffodils at the Racine Zoo Path, sponsoring and maintaining the Kids Cove Park and lobbying for conservation in Madison.

She was an accomplished and devoted educator and was most proud of years teaching 1st grade at Brookfield Academy in Brookfield, WI. She will be always be remembered by her former students as “Mrs P.” She was loved and cherished by all who knew her.

The family will host a celebration of life and luncheon at Reef Point Brew House #2 Christopher Columbus Causeway Racine January 14, 2022, for friends and family from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. RSVP by January 4, 2022 to: elebrate.emilyp@gmail.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Brookfield Academy 3462 North Brookfield Road, Brookfield, WI, 53045, would be appreciated.

The family wishes to thank Soledad and Barb for the wonderful care provided by Home Instead.

