Emily Kate Oess

CHICAGO—A celebration of Emily’s life will be held at St. Richard Catholic Church, 1503 Grand Avenue in Racine on Thursday, December 2, 2021. Time of visitation with the family is from 10:30 a.m. until Mass begins at Noon. Masks will be required. The service will be live streamed on the Catholic Community of Central Racine’s Facebook page. To view the service online, visit Emily’s page on the funeral home website, www.meredithfuneralhome.com, select visitation/services and then Live Stream. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Narcolepsy Network (narcolepsynetwork.org) or NAMI of Racine County (www.namiracinecounty.org). Please see funeral home website or Tuesday’s Journal Times for a full obituary.