Emily Judith “Judy” Hanson Formerly of Racine, late of California, age 80, passed away on April 9, 2021, at her residence in California.

Services will be held at Sturino Funeral Home, on June 27, 2021. Visitation from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 12:00 noon. Memorial contributions can be made to: American Parkinson Disease Association (apdaparkinson.org)The Animal League of Green Valley (donate.talgv.org).

Please refer to Sturino Funeral Home website for complete obituary information.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479

