RACINE—Emily E. Ramsey, 38, passed away at her home on Friday, July 30, 2021. She is survived by her parents, Ronald and Mary (nee: Boyd) Ramsey; sisters: Jill (Greg) Nichols and Kathleen (Rick) Masscarette and brother, Joseph (Krista) Ramsey. Emily is also survived by nieces and nephews.
Memorial Mass for Emily at St. Mary by the Lake Catholic Church, 7605 Lakeshore Drive on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy. 32.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, 3915 Douglas Avenue, Racine, WI 53402 (262) 639-8000. www.purath-strand.com.
