March 23, 1921 – December 15, 2019
RACINE – Emily A. Savasky, 98, passed away at her home on Sunday, December 15, 2019.
Emily was born in Chicago on March 23, 1921 to Edward and Harriet (nee: Kosiedowski) Schleichert. She married Joseph S. Savasky who preceded her in death in 1958. Emily worked as a special education aide in Midland, MI. She enjoyed making dolls, knitting and crocheting, tole painting, playing piano, and reading.
Emily is survived by her children, Steven Savasky, Gregory (Barb) Savasky, Mary Ann (Craig) Skold, Thomas Savasky, Michael (Sally) Savasky and Robert (Carol) Schleichert; 10 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her brothers Edward and Daniel, and sister, Barbara Merica.
Funeral services for Emily will be held at a later date. Inurnment will take place at Resurrection cemetery in Chicago, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations which support causes that were dear to Emily’s heart would be appreciated. These include organizations supporting birds, bees and wildlife, the National Parks, feeding the hungry in America, and the Native Americans.
