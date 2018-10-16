Emil E. Sesso
December 14, 1927—October 12, 2018
RACINE—Emil E. Sesso, 90, passed away at Lakeshore at Siena, on Friday, October 12, 2018.
Mr. Sesso was born in Kenosha on December 14, 1927, the son of the late Carmen and Theresa (nee: Bruno) Sessa.
After graduating from high school, he entered the U.S. Army and served two years in Tokyo. Upon his return, he entered art school in Connecticut. On October 10, 1953, in Sacred Heart Church, he was united in marriage to Rose E. Beltrano.
Mr. Sesso was the photographer for J.I. Case for over 20 years. Prior to that, he had been employed by Young Radiator. Mr. Sesso was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and the J.I. Case Co. 20 Year Club. Up until last year, he enjoyed gardening and working in the yard.
Surviving are his wife, Rose; their daughters, Deb Dresen, of Racine, and Kathy (Thomas Linden) Davis, of Union Grove; four grandchildren, Matthew Dresen, of Los Angeles, Daniel Dresen, of Racine, Holly (Adam Gwardys) Dresen, of Chicago, and Dana (Jarrett Heil) Davis, of Delavan. His nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive him. In addition to his parents, Mr. Sesso was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Louis and Mary Sesso, and his son-in-law Mark Dresen.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave., on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, at 12:00 O’clock noon, with Father Richard Molter officiating. Visitation will be at the church On Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Entombment, with full military honors, will be in Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum Hwy 32. The family has suggested memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association of Wisconsin, 620 S. 76th St. #160 Milwaukee, WI 53214, or your favorite charity.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd.
552-9000
