Emelene L. Andress (Nee Alvey)

January 22, 1922 – April 25, 2020

Emelene Laura Andress (affectionately known as Auntie Em), 98, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, April 25, 2020, at Ascension Hospital, Racine, WI.

Emelene was born in Bruce, Wisconsin on January 22, 1922 to Roy B. and Laura (Alvey) Andress, the eldest of seven daughters. She moved to Racine as a child and spent her life in Racine.

Shortly after graduation from Washington Park High School in January 1940, Emelene began her 46-year career at Badger Uniforms in Racine, working her way to a supervisory position and eventually retiring in March 1987.

As a small child, Emelene accepted Christ as her personal Savior and was assured of her Eternal Home in Heaven. She was a faithful member of Calvary Memorial Church, teaching Sunday school for many years as well as serving as a deaconess and as a member of the Lend-a-Hand Ruths. Her hobbies were many and her artistic talents amazing. She loved to knit, crochet, do counted cross stitch, and paint. Her creations were most often gifts for treasured members of her extended family. She loved playing games of all sorts and traveled quite a bit in the United States and abroad.