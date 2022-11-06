Elwyn Albert Kresin

Sept. 25, 1926 - Oct. 28, 2022

Elwyn Albert Kresin was born on September 25, 1926, the fifth of five children, to Albert and Minnie (Ahlvers) Kresin. He was delivered at home on the family farm south of Glen Elder, Kansas, where he grew up. As an infant, Elwyn contracted the Polio virus in an outbreak that killed many neighbors and friends. He was left partially paralyzed on the right side. He underwent many surgeries during his early years to improve the use of his hand, arm, leg, and foot. While he may have been technically considered "disabled" and was unable to register for the armed services due to this condition, his Polio scars never prevented him from working hard and climbing the ladder of success. If you knew Elwyn, you hardly noticed his physical impairments.

Elwyn grew up in and around Glen Elder, Kansas. He helped his family on the farm until their land was sold when his father retired. His background in farming created the context and set the course for Elwyn's future career. For a time, he sold farm implements, and for many years, served the farming community in Mitchell County, KS as a 30+ year employee of Farmway Co-Op.

In 1953, Elwyn married Peggy Lee Marzolf on April 11th. They lived for a time in Beloit, KS as well as for a couple of years in Willows, CA before settling in Cawker City, KS where Elwyn ran a successful gas and oil business for 15 years. In 1963 Elwyn and Peggy adopted their daughter, Nancy and in 1973 the family moved to Beloit, KS, where Elwyn continued his managerial career for Farmway Co-Op in various capacities until his retirement.

After he officially retired, Elwyn took on a part-time position with Co-Op selling feed and seed and garden supplies. He enjoyed meeting people and connecting with old friends. He proudly represented Beloit and its friendly people wherever he traveled. He loved serving the farming community and getting to know new folks and keeping up with the "old-timers."

In the summer of 2011, Elwyn and Peg moved to Mount Pleasant, WI to be near their daughter and her family. Peggy passed away from lung cancer in November of 2015. Since that time, Elwyn has been looked after by his daughter and granddaughter and a small group of professional caregivers, many of whom became like family to Elwyn.

In December of 2020, during the height of Covid-19, Elwyn moved into the home of his daughter and son-in-law, where he lived out his days in good spirits surrounded by lots of life, animals, babies, and helpers. He entered home hospice care for signs of dementia in February of 2022.

In his last week of life, Elwyn asked for a shave and a haircut. When it was completed, he said with a jovial smile, "Now I'm ready to die!" Just a few days later, that is just what he did. He passed from earthly life on Friday, October 28, 2022 at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, surrounded by his daughter, Nancy; granddaughters: Selena and Sophia; great-granddaughter, Olive Lee and three of his devoted caregivers.

Elwyn leaves a legacy of love that includes his daughter, Nancy Kresin-Price and her husband, John Price of Racine, WI; five grandchildren: Carmen Price (husband Johan Holmquist) of Stockholm, Sweden; Gregory Price of Racine, WI; Timothy Price (wife Kaitlin) of Green Bay, WI; Selena Price (husband Nathanial Jackson) of Racine, WI; and Sophia Price of Racine, WI; and three great-grandchildren: Theodore Holmquist (seven years), Olive Lee Jackson (eight months), and Willow Adela Price (three weeks); along with several beloved nephews; nieces; cousins; friends; former colleagues and employees; and caregivers.

Elwyn's immediate family gathered to celebrate his life on Monday, October 31, 2022 at Purath-Strand Funeral Home. In accordance with Elwyn's wishes, cremation will follow. A local gathering in Kansas will be planned for a future date to be determined, as both Elwyn and Peggy are brought home to their final resting place.

All memorial gifts will be donated to the Racine County Senior Nutrition Program (Meals-on-Wheels) and may be sent directly to the program at Meals-On-Wheels, 1717 Taylor Ave., Racine, WI 53403 in Elwyn's name, or to his family at Price Family, 3147 Red Berry Rd., Racine, WI 53406.

