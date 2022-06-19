Aug. 25, 1939 - June 15, 2022

CALEDONIA - Elwin L. "Ernie" Kidd, 82, passed away on June 15, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center- Kenosha.

Ernie was born in Abbotsford, WI on August 25, 1939, to the late Floyd B. and Gertrude L. (nee: Stettler) Kidd. He graduated from Spring Green High School and attended Richland County Teachers College. Ernie went on to earn his B.A. in education from UW-Platteville and master's degree from UW-Whitewater.

Ernie proudly served in the US Coast Guard until his honorable discharge in 1964 and was a member of the US Navy Club Ship 60 of Racine. He was employed with RUSD for 37 years and taught at Jefferson, Dr. Jones, and Wadewitz Elementary Schools.

He was united in marriage to Doris M. Krivsky on October 28, 1967, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Racine. When the church closed, Ernie and Doris became members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Racine.

Ernie enjoyed spending time with his grandson Noah and the companionship of his many pets.

He is survived by his wife, Doris; his son, Mark (Erin) Kidd; his grandson, Noah; a brother-in-law, James Krivsky; his niece Jen (Taylor) Husz; and a nephew, Mike Krivsky.

In addition to his parents, Ernie is preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Marcia Krivsky.

A visitation for Ernie will be held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Purath-Strand Funeral Home. Private interment will take place in Caledonia Memorial Park.

