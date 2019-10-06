{{featured_button_text}}
Elvira "Pat" Brucker

September 22, 1923 – September 18, 2019

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Elvira “Pat” Brucker, 95, of Mountain View California, originally of Racine, passed away on September 18th, 2019. The funeral service will be held Wednesday October 23, 2019 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church with visitation at 10:00 a.m. with a mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. A complete obituary will appear on Sunday, October 20, 2019.

To plant a tree in memory of Elvira Brucker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Events

Tags

Load comments