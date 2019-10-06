September 22, 1923 – September 18, 2019
Elvira “Pat” Brucker, 95, of Mountain View California, originally of Racine, passed away on September 18th, 2019. The funeral service will be held Wednesday October 23, 2019 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church with visitation at 10:00 a.m. with a mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. A complete obituary will appear on Sunday, October 20, 2019.
