September 22, 1923 – September 18, 2019
Elvira “Pat” Brucker, 95, of Mountain View, California, originally of Racine, passed away on September 18th, 2019. The funeral service will be held October 23rd at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Fr. Yamid Blanco will be officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a mass to follow.
Pat was born in Racine on September 22, 1923. She attended St. Rita’s grade school and graduated from St. Catherine’s High School. She was married to Donald M. Brucker on July 28, 1956; they were married for 35 years.
Pat worked in several companies in the Racine and Milwaukee area, but most notably she was the General Manager of Racine’s St. Rita’s Credit Union. She was one of Racine’s top women bowlers and played baseball during the Racine Belle’s era. She retired to Horseshoe Bend Arkansas where she built and was the GM of the Horseshoe Bend Bowling Center. She enjoyed knitting, painting and Brewers baseball.
Elvira is survived by her daughter Penny Wawiorka, daughter-in-law Bonnie Brucker, and sons James Hlad (of Mountain View, CA), Timothy (Sue) Brucker, Thomas Brucker, and Scott (Sue) Brucker; Grandchildren Stephine (Mike) Prescott, Cheryl Chapman, Andrea and Andy Wawoirka, Donald Brucker III, Jeanette (Tim) Hartline, Tammy Vargus, Timothy (Andrea) Brucker, Kristina (Nick) Stadler, Scott Brucker and Christy (Steven) Loew. She is also survived by many great and great great grandchildren.
Elvira is preceded in death by her husband Donald M. Brucker, son Donald M. Brucker Jr., son-in-law Andy Wawiorka, her mother Amanda Mohrbacher, father Ferdinand Corbeille, and brothers Euclid Corbeille and Steven Corbeille.
We were blessed to have our mother for nearly 96 years, her family will greatly miss her!
