Elvira Gonzales

Elvira worked at Golden Books for 42 years. A few years after retiring she moved to Ave Maria, Florida to be with her sister, Alicia and brother-in-law, Craig Hough. Elvira will be lovingly remembered by sister, Alicia Hough (Craig); sister, Yolanda Gonzales and her two children: Donovan Fannin and Shea Peach; brother, Rudolfo (Shirley) and their two sons: Jason and Joshua; brother-in-law, Paul Supko and his two sons: Tim and Mark; great nieces and nephews; great-great nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.