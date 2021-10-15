 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elvira Gonzales
0 Comments

Elvira Gonzales

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elvira Gonzales

July 11, 1941 - October 5, 2021

RACINE - Elvira (Auntie Veda) Gonzales, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2021, at Englewood Community Hospital in Florida.

Elvira worked at Golden Books for 42 years. A few years after retiring she moved to Ave Maria, Florida to be with her sister, Alicia and brother-in-law, Craig Hough. Elvira will be lovingly remembered by sister, Alicia Hough (Craig); sister, Yolanda Gonzales and her two children: Donovan Fannin and Shea Peach; brother, Rudolfo (Shirley) and their two sons: Jason and Joshua; brother-in-law, Paul Supko and his two sons: Tim and Mark; great nieces and nephews; great-great nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by mother, Amelia; father, Ambrosio and sister, Grace Supko.

Per Elvira's wishes, she has been cremated.

A Private memorial will be held in Racine.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the National Kidney Foundation would be appreciated.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Beer bellies are a sign of poor health

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News