Elsie (Srpoohi) Weber

1925 - 2020

Elsie (Srpoohi) Weber, age 94, passed away peacefully on Friday July 24, 2020 at St. Monica's Senior Living. Elsie was born in Racine on November 1, 1925, daughter of the late Sam and Elizabeth (nee: Kavarian) Kaprelian.

She was a proud graduate of Wm. Horlick High School “Class of 1945”. On July 23, 1949, Elsie was united in marriage to Richard S. Weber, who preceded her in death in 1991. Elsie was employed with Oster Mfg. in her younger years, but her main job, the one she loved, was raising her family. She was a member of St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church. An excellent cook, Elsie was also good at sewing, flower arranging and creating projects. She loved her trips to Hawaii and Florida, and more than anything loved her family.

Elsie will be dearly missed by her children, Gloria (Keith) Hansen; Richard (Eraina) Weber; brother Samuel (Nancy) Kaprelian; grandchildren, Christopher (Toni) Hansen, Eric (Laura) Hansen; great grandchildren, Kevin, Jack, Jessica and Roman Hansen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Elsie was also preceded in death by her infant son, Robert; grandson Brian, sisters, Mary (Martin) Simonian and Rose (Martin) Simonian.