Elsie R. Hintz

May 20, 1933 — February 3, 2020

OAK CREEK — (nee Brack) 86, passed away peacefully at Mitchell Manor, Oak Creek on Monday, February 3, 2020. Elsie was born in Paris, WI on May 20, 1933, to the late Phillip and Elizabeth (nee Ertel) Brack.

She graduated from McKinley Junior High and Washington Park High School in Racine, “Class of 51.” On October 29, 1955, she was united in marriage to Raymond A. Hintz at Grace Lutheran Church in Racine. They resided in Caledonia during their marriage of 50 years. Raymond preceded her in death on November 12, 2005.

Elsie worked as a rural route mail carrier for the U.S. Post Office in Caledonia retiring with 25 years of service on May 31, 1993. She was an avid Packer’s and Brewer’s fan who enjoyed polka dancing, sheepshead, crafts, bingo and casino trips. She was actively involved in the Accordion Club, WI Polka Boosters and the Moose Club.

