Elsie Martha Moore
RACINE—Elsie Martha Moore, 80, passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021. Visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com for the full obituary and to share online condolences.

Wilson Funeral Home

262-634-3361

