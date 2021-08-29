Elsie Marie Rashleger

RACINE—Elsie M. (Miller) Rashleger (100 1/2) passed away peacefully on Monday, July 12, 2021, at her residence, surrounded by family. She was born in Racine, WI, on November 13, 1920, on Wallace Piper’s Farm, to Christ and Olga (Myrvold) Miller. She attended Park High School, leaving early to assist the family on the farm. She married Lawrence J. Rashleger on August 24, 1940. They shared 60 years of marriage before Larry preceded her in death on July 13, 2000, exactly 21 years to the day of Elsie’s passing. Elsie was a member of Bethania Lutheran Church in Racine.

Elsie was a “giver”. She served as Sunday School Teacher for many years. She also worked for many years at the Voting Polls. She learned quilting at the age of 79 and made 100 of quilts for family and friends, and donated some to the Korean War Veterans. She made over 2000 masks during Covid, donating to first responders, medical facilities, and Tribal Nation. She was still quilting a week before passing away. She loved to travel, especially to Las Vegas …. She loved that Video Poker! During WWII, she was a “Rosie the Riveter”. She celebrated her 100 birthday with a community parade, complete with fire trucks, and a video message from Englebert, her favorite singer, who even sang to her. She enjoyed Mah Jongg and was once in the Red Hat Society. She and Larry enjoyed an Up North getaway in Redgranite, WI for many years.