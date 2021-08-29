Elsie Marie Rashleger

Nov. 13, 1920—July 13, 2021
RACINE—Elsie M. (Miller) Rashleger (100 1/2) passed away peacefully on Monday, July 12, 2021, at her residence, surrounded by family. She was born in Racine, WI, on November 13, 1920, on Wallace Piper’s Farm, to Christ and Olga (Myrvold) Miller. She attended Park High School, leaving early to assist the family on the farm. She married Lawrence J. Rashleger on August 24, 1940. They shared 60 years of marriage before Larry preceded her in death on July 13, 2000, exactly 21 years to the day of Elsie’s passing. Elsie was a member of Bethania Lutheran Church in Racine.
Elsie was a wonderful homemaker and cook, raising three children: Timothy (Louise) Rashleger, of St. Petersburg FL; Sandra (Michael) Tennant of Sun Lakes, AZ; and Vicki (James) King of Evansville, WI. She was a foster mom to Diane (Walsh) Schlegel. Also surviving are seven grandchildren: Resa (Brian) Schmidt, Paul Rashleger, Benji (Jessica) Rashleger, Sara Luther (Dan) Hagerman, Jay Luther (Jennifer King), Beth King (Justin) Robbins and Miranda (Jimmy) Gretillat…. And 13 great-grandchildren ranging in age from 18 to 3 years old.
Elsie was a “giver”. She served as Sunday School Teacher for many years. She also worked for many years at the Voting Polls. She learned quilting at the age of 79 and made 100 of quilts for family and friends, and donated some to the Korean War Veterans. She made over 2000 masks during Covid, donating to first responders, medical facilities, and Tribal Nation. She was still quilting a week before passing away. She loved to travel, especially to Las Vegas …. She loved that Video Poker! During WWII, she was a “Rosie the Riveter”. She celebrated her 100 birthday with a community parade, complete with fire trucks, and a video message from Englebert, her favorite singer, who even sang to her. She enjoyed Mah Jongg and was once in the Red Hat Society. She and Larry enjoyed an Up North getaway in Redgranite, WI for many years.
She moved from Racine to Sun Lakes, AZ in 2001, following Sandra and Michael. Eventually, Vicki, Jim, Miranda and Jimmy joined them in Sun Lakes. Both daughters were with her when she passed. Her son and many family members were able to visit with her just the week before. She was incredibly thankful for all of the visitors in her final days. It put such a smile on her face. She shared in those moments that she was ready to join Larry and was at peace with her life.
A special thank you to nurses: Cheryl and Jennifer, and everyone at Hospice of the Valley.
Additionally, Elsie will be missed by sister-in-law, Carol Jacoby, and many many nieces and nephews and dear friends, especially wonderful friends: Magda Szabo and Tina Tennant.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers: Harold (Catherine) Miller and Stanley (Ellen) Miller. Also brother-in-laws: Orville, Jack, Harold, Bill, Bob, Les, and sisters-in-law: Lucille, Dorothy, Marion, and Betty and their spouses.
A graveside memorial service will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park, Racine, WI, on September 11 at 10:30 a.m., followed by a luncheon & celebration of her life at the Johnson Pavilion at River Bend from 12:00—3:00 p.m.. Both are open to all of Elsie’s family and friends.