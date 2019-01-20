Elsie Hoffman

RACINE—Elsie (nee: Jump) Hoffman, 84, passed away on December 19, 2018 at Home Harbor Assisted Living.
Mother of the late Joel North, she was also preceded in death by two sisters and two brothers; Florence Mercado, Irene Balken, Earl Jump and Kenneth Jump. She is survived by her brothers; Vernon Jump and Raymond (Trish) Jump, sister, Alvina Westling; grandchildren, Tyler North and Ashton North, and their mother, Amanda Schulz. Will also be missed by nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. Elsie enjoyed bowling, playing card games and gardening.
A celebration of life will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday January 26, 2019. Visitation starting at 12 noon until service at 1:30 p.m.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
