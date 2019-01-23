Try 1 month for 99¢
Elsie Hoffman

RACINE-Elsie (nee: Jump) Hoffman, 84, passed away on December 19, 2018 at Home Harbor Assisted Living.

A celebration of life will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday January 26, 2019. Visitation starting at 12 noon until service at 1:30 p.m.

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479

