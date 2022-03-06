Elsie Grace Henningfeld

She spent her time on Earth being loved on and snuggled by her parents, Kyle and Casandra Henningfeld; and big sister, Genevieve Henningfeld of Yorkville, WI. She also spent time being cuddled by her grandparents: John and Wendy Suhling of Yorkville, WI and Dave and Eileen Henningfeld of Waterford, WI; and great-grandmother, Maryann Buehler of Trevor, WI. Elsie is further survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear family friends.

Elsie was joyfully welcomed into Heaven by many family and friends who passed on before her and is no longer suffering from her earthly ailments. Elsie spent her short visit on Earth surrounded by love and never left the arms of her family and friends. She will be dearly missed and we are forever grateful for the short time we had together. Elsie was treated with the utmost care and respect by her medical team. Elsie’s family developed the most sincere relationships with the medical staff before and after her birth and we would like to express our deepest gratitude to the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin Fetal Concerns Department, especially Dr. Khan, Lisa, Libby, Jordan, Jamie and Olivia, and Palliative Care Team, especially Dr. Leuthner.